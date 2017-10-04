And you thought 2016 sucked for celebrities deaths huh?

It’s an archaeological find that’s sure to break children’s hearts around the world.

The tomb belonging to Saint Nicholas — the original Santa Claus — may have just been discovered under an ancient church in Demre in southern Turkey, according to archaeologists.

The previously undiscovered tomb was found during electronic surveys that showed gaps beneath the church.

“We believe this shrine has not been damaged at all, but it is quite difficult to get to it as there are mosaics on the floor,” Cemil Karabayram, head of Antalya’s Monument Authority, told the Turkish Hurriyet Daily News, according to the Telegraph.

Saint Nicholas was a 4th-century bishop believed to have been born in Myra, now modern-day Demre in Antalya province.

