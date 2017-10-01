I’m shocked they have 75 schools in Palestine…

Via Pal Watch:

Introduction: PA Schools Turn Terrorists into Role Models

The PA Ministry of Education has named at least 31 schools after terrorists and an additional 3 schools after Nazi collaborators, while at least 41 school names honor “Martyrs.” Significantly, the PA Ministry of Education is directly and solely responsible for the naming of schools:

“The naming of schools and changes are the responsibility of the Minister of Education, by a direct decision of the Ministry or the Name Committee.”

[Ma’an, independent news agency, Aug. 26, 2015,

see also WAFA, official Palestinian Authority news agency Aug. 25, 2015]

By naming schools after terrorists, the Palestinian Authority is telling its children most emphatically that terrorists who have murdered Israeli civilians are role models and heroes. PMW has found evidence that in practice, students who attend such schools refer to terrorists as personal heroes whom they look up to and aspire to emulate.

Keep reading…