Via Free Beacon:

The House of Representatives voted 237 to 189 to pass a ban on abortion after 20 weeks on Tuesday.

H.R. 36, officially the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” was reintroduced by Rep. Trent Franks (R., Ariz.) in January; House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) announced last week that the bill would be brought to the floor.

The act would make it a crime to perform an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Violators would be subject to a fine, up to five years in prison, or both. It would make exceptions for the life of the mother, and for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest. The act also specifically targets abortion providers; women who undergo an abortion after 20 weeks will not be prosecuted for violating the act’s terms.

