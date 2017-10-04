JUST IN: President Trump and Melania leave for Las Vegas, "We're going to pay our respects… It's a very, very sad day for me, personally." pic.twitter.com/YlkBNV22Mz

Via NY Post:

President Trump said it was a “very, very sad day for me personally” as he and first lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to Las Vegas in the aftermath of the mass shooting that killed 59 and injured hundreds.

“Well, it’s a very sad thing. We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time. And yeah they’re learning a lot more. And that’ll be announced at the appropriate time,” Trump said before he boarded Air Force One. “It’s a very, very sad day for me personally.”

Trump will visit with first responders, survivors, victims’ families and local officials when he arrives in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon — his first trip to the site of a mass shooting during his presidency.

Keep reading…