Via Conservative Tribune:

During his campaign, Donald Trump made cutting the red tape in Washington a major focus. And he’s been proving that wasn’t just an empty promise.

According to a report from the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the new administration has managed to slash more regulations in nine months than Ronald Reagan did in years.

“As we continue to watch the president’s progress on his economic priorities, it’s interesting to compare Trump with previous presidents, namely Ronald Reagan,” wrote Clyde Wayne Crews, CEI’s vice president for policy.

Keepp reading…