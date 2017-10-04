How about women who buy a gun?

Via Daily Mail:

In the wake of Sunday’s horrific attack on music fans in Las Vegas, many are reaching for the right words to make sense of what happened.

And as the mass shooting has inevitably revived the gun control debate, a quote made popular by feminist activist Gloria Steinem comparing the laws around guns and abortion has once again gone viral.

The words, which have widely been attributed to Gloria herself despite her having clarified that ‘this riff is not mine,’ suggest that the regulations around gun ownership should match those in place for abortion.

Keep reading…