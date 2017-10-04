This guy worked as everything, what didn’t he do? He was also a multimillionaire real estate developer and a high-stakes gambler.

Via The Hill:

A gunman who killed 59 people in Las Vegas on Sunday previously worked for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and as a mail carrier, The Associated Press reports.

A spokeswoman for the Office of Personnel Management, which manages federal employees, told the AP that the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was an IRS agent from 1978 to 1984.

Before that, Paddock worked as a mail carrier from 1976 to 1978, the AP reported. He graduated from California State University, Northridge in 1977. He also worked as a defense contractor in the late 1980s.

