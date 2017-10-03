That’s a neat trick.

Via Free Beacon:

Comedienne Lena Dunham, following the murder of more than 50 people in Las Vegas, insisted on Twitter that the shooting was actually about her favorite pet issues.

Police say there is not yet enough evidence to identify shooter Stephen Paddock’s motive. The shooter’s brother likewise said he had no political or religious affiliations to speak of.

But Dunham opined that the attack on a country music festival was in fact about access to guns, and also about race, gender, and capitalism itself.

