Facts? What are those?

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times’ editorial board relied on inflated mass shooting numbers in a dramatic piece on gun violence published Tuesday.

The article didn’t make an argument; it displayed filled-out calendars marking the days on which “mass shootings” took place. The piece was titled: “477 Days. 521 Mass Shootings. Zero Action From Congress.” The editorial board relied on data from the Gun Violence Archive to assert that there have been 521 mass shootings since the start of June 2016.

The Gun Violence Archive’s definition of “mass shooting,” used by the NYT, is a shooting that “involves four or more people injured or killed in a single event at the same time and location.”

Keep reading…