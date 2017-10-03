Not be judged by the color of its skin, but by the content of its character.

Via Daily Mail:

A black Golliwog doll has won first prize at Adelaide’s annual agricultural show.

Despite its racist connotations, the Royal Adelaide Show endorsed the ‘Judges Choice Award’ in the ‘Teddy Bears and Friends’ category.

The prize for the handmade doll with fuzzy black hair was sponsored by a suburban community group called Bears and Friends, even though the design hails from an era when white people wore black make-up to mock African Americans.

One man, who posted the image of the black doll on Twitter, was perplexed that it won a $25 first prize and a medallion in the open craft competition.

‘This was the winning golliwog at the 2017 Royal Adelaide Show. This year,’ he said.

