ICE dropped the ball. Update to this story.

Via CBC:

The Somali refugee accused of stabbing an Edmonton police constable on the weekend and running down four pedestrians on Jasper Avenue was ordered to be deported from the United States in 2011 by a U.S. immigration judge, CBC News has learned.

In July 2011, U.S. Customs and Border Protection transferred Abdulahi Hasan Sharif into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, Calif., according to Jennifer D. Elzea, acting press secretary for the ICE office of public affairs.

Two months later, on Sept. 22, 2011, an immigration judge ordered Sharif removed to Somalia. Sharif waived his right to appeal that decision.

But Sharif was released on Nov. 23, 2011, on an ICE order of supervision “due to a lack of likelihood of his removal in the reasonably foreseeable future,” Elzea said in a statement to CBC News.

Sharif failed to report to the ICE enforcement and removal operations centre on his scheduled date, Jan. 24, 2012.

“Efforts by ERO San Diego to locate him were not successful,” Elzea said.

Sharif had no known criminal history at the time of his encounters with ICE, she said.

Sharif crossed the border into Canada in 2012, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Monday in Ottawa.

Goodale said Sharif arrived through a “regular port of entry” and obtained refugee status at the time.

In 2012, immigration officials had no reason to red-flag Sharif, Goodale said. Events in Edmonton over the weekend in no way indicate that Canada’s screening process needs to be enhanced, or that the system failed, he said.

Keep reading…