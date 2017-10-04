Since Duke, lacrosse hasn’t been the same.

Via Campus Reform:

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County Women’s Lacrosse team has been labelled “racist” and “ignorant” after the team’s Twitter account “liked” a tweet by President Donald Trump.

“Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag—we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the tweet by President Trump reads.

“What’s funny ? The fact that you guys are all blowing this out of proportion ? cool out w that.”

UMBC’s Black Student Union (BSU) noticed that “UMBC WLacrosse” had “liked” Trump’s post, and responded by calling the team out on its own Twitter account.[…]

As of press time, the UMBC Women’s Lacrosse Twitter account, “@umbcwlacrosse,” had been deleted.

Kia Reinhardt, a member of the UMBC Women’s Lacrosse team, expressed her frustration with the situation.

“Cool out,” Reinhardt proclaimed. “What’s funny ? The fact that you guys are all blowing this out of proportion ? cool out w that.”

Others, though echoed the BSU’s sentiments, harshly criticizing Reinhardt as a “racist” for defending her team.

“Don’t crap on people’s feelings towards something racial just to protect your organization,” one user tweeted at Reinhardt, while another tweeted, “Quick PSA: If you defending yo racist ass teammates you racist too.”

