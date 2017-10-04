Exams are a violation of the safe space rule.

Via TPN:

University of California, Berkeley students recently protested their midterm exam, demanding a take-home essay instead.

A Youtube video of the scene shows the Berkeley students commanding the in-class exam to be replaced with a “take-home essay with significant time to prepare,” but Professor Harley Shaiken declines their demands.

“This is a campus that is truly related throughout Latin America to the notion of free speech,” Shaiken responded. The protesters then laugh while asserting that their “well-beings are being put on the line because of the emotional, mental, and physical stress that this university is compounding with what is already going on in [their] everyday lives.”

Notably, Shaiken has been an advocate for improved workers’ rights in Mexico, writing an opinion piece for the New York Times, and focuses on labor issues as a society and cultures professor. He has also been awarded with the Outstanding Teaching Award from the University of California, San Diego in 1991.

The students continued to argue that Shaiken is unqualified to teach his course on labor issues in America and Mexico because he’s a white man, demanding Shaiken to “check his privilege.”

