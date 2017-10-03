Where are the calls for more crossbow control?

Via WISTV:

Lisa Caplan had bounced in and out of mental health facilities, moving back home with her 71-year-old mother after her latest psychiatric stay ended in May. Neighbors say Caplan behaved strangely, carrying a shovel around the neighborhood and knocking on doors at odd hours.

Last week, according to police, she detoured into deadly violence.

Caplan picked up a crossbow, shot her mother twice and went to bed, a police affidavit said. Authorities were called to the home for a welfare check two days later and found Sandra Barndt’s body under a blanket, an arrow protruding from her head and neck area.

Caplan’s lawyer, Jon Ostroff, blames a “failed mental health system” for what he called a preventable death. He said Caplan has lived with schizophrenia for two decades.

“The tragedy is that she was able to be released against her family’s wishes repeatedly,” Ostroff, who was hired by one of Caplan’s children, told The Associated Press.

Caplan, 51, was charged with homicide. She remains locked up in Carbon County, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Chad Steskal, Barndt’s son, had wanted his mother to move to Florida so he could care for her. He said she had spent her life caring for others, including Caplan.

“I wanted her to free herself of the burden of looking after my sister,” Steskal said. “But she couldn’t abandon her daughter.”

It’s yet to be determined whether, or how, Caplan’s mental health played a role in the killing. Experts say people with mental illness, absent other risk factors like substance abuse, are no more violent than the rest of the population.

Ostroff demanded a psychiatric evaluation. He accused officials of dragging their feet.

“Given the nature of mental illness and the way it ebbs and flows, if she’s not given an immediate psychiatric assessment while she’s in the custody of the prison, for every hour they wait, they’re threatening her constitutional right to a defense,” he said.

Officials at the county jail declined to comment. District Attorney Jean Engler declined comment on the specifics of the case, citing ethical constraints, but said Caplan “will be afforded all the protections of the legal system.” Ostroff, who is representing Caplan temporarily until a public defender can be appointed, said Tuesday that Engler told him the public defender will need to petition the court.

Police were familiar with Caplan. She had convictions for identity theft and for lying to authorities in a gun case. Ostroff said Caplan had a history of violent behavior, and police had previously committed her to psychiatric facilities.

“The police have played an active role in having her institutionalized,” he said. “Why she was released is a mystery other than it is a symptom of the problem.”

