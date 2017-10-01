Via Daily Caller:

Controversy loves company, so it’s no surprise that Kathy Griffin is now voicing her support for Colin Kaepernick, even though she is late to the party.

The disgraced comedian who sparked outrage after posing for a photo with a severed, bloody Trump head this summer has been backing off her apology for the incident and is now in support of another controversial figure.

“I’m proud of you @Kaepernick7 Your activism has come at a price but you haven’t backed down…not even once,” Griffin said in a tweet on Sunday. “Thank you for leading the way.”