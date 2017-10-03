There goes that story. Does anyone actually make up their minds after the whole election season based on seeing an ad? Of course, there’s always been all kinds of influences, real and fake, foreign and domestic. We should have talked about real Russian interference in our society for decades, not ridiculous claims about ads now.

Via Daily Caller:

More than half of the 10 million Americans estimated to have seen Russian-linked political ads saw them after Election Day in 2016, according to Facebook.

Fifty-six precent of the total times ads were displayed were shown after the election, with 44 percent shown before, Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s vice president of policy and communications, wrote of the data the company provided to Congress.

Facebook handed over to Congress roughly 3,000 ads with links to Russia on Monday. The company said it sold $100,000 worth of ads to Russian-linked sources investigators believe were trying to sway the results of the 2016 election.

Keep reading…