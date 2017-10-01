Good. Now get rid of the rest of them.

Via Fox DC:

WASHINGTON – (AP) — The United States has given Cuba a list of 15 of its diplomats that must leave the U.S. within seven days.

A State Department official says the U.S. is “expelling” the Cuban diplomats. But the U.S. isn’t declaring them “persona non grata,” a designation that would prevent them from ever returning.

The official says the U.S. isn’t blaming Cuba for attacks on Americans in Havana and is maintaining diplomatic relations. But the official says the decision was taken because Cuba has failed to protect American diplomats on its soil.

Keep reading…