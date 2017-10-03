Via Daily Caller:

North Korea challenged Secretary of Defense James Mattis, rejecting his assertion that there are military options on the table that will not result in the destruction of Seoul.

“There is no military action against North Korea that will leave Seoul or South Korea unscathed,” North Korean state media warned Monday. “All of South Korea will become wreckage,” it added.

“If the war in the Korean Peninsula occurs due to the warlike mad war of the US, it could threaten the entire South Korean nation,” the Rodong Sinmun, the outlet of the ruling Communist party, explained, according to South Korean media reports.

