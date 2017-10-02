That’s a really stupid reason to shoot so many people. Not that there’s ever a good reason, mind you…

Via Washington Post:

ORLANDO — He liked to bet big, wagering tens of thousands of dollars in a sitting. He owned homes in four states but preferred staying in casino hotels, sometimes for weeks at a time, as he worked the gambling machines.

He grew up the son of a convicted bank robber who was constantly running from the law. But in his own life, Stephen Paddock, 64, had stayed out of trouble until Sunday night, when he suddenly unleashed a firestorm of bullets from his casino hotel room, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 500 more on the Las Vegas Strip.

“If you told me an asteroid fell into Earth, it would mean the same to me. There’s absolutely no sense, no reason he did this,” his brother Eric Paddock said in an interview outside his home in Orlando. “He’s just a guy who played video poker and took cruises and ate burritos at Taco Bell. There’s no political affiliation that we know of. There’s no religious affiliation that we know of.”

After the shooting, officers found Stephen Paddock dead with 23 guns on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where he had arrived Thursday. Police believe Paddock acted alone in executing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Keep reading…