Trump says the quick police response to Las Vegas shooting was “a miracle” pic.twitter.com/FMcsdj7VvP — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 3, 2017

Yes, props to the police.

Not sure what “we’ll be talking about gun laws” means. There’s nothing to talk about guns.

How about addressing mental illness, which, whatever the motivation for Las Vegas, is the motivation in most of the gun cases.