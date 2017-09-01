Yes, really.

Via Albabwa:

Saudi women are finally allowed to drive, after King Salman announced last night that driving licenses will be issued from next year.

A cause for joy and celebration? Not for everyone.

In fact, while it is all well and good changing Saudi Arabia’s misogynistic laws, in many ways the bigger issue facing women’s rights is prevailing social conservatism.

And not all of it from men.

Women have taken to viral hashtags “the people refuse women’s driving” and “the harem of my house will not be driving” to express their anger at the decision.