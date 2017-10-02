Via Daily Caller:

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Monday that ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound used to make homemade bombs was found in the Las Vegas shooter’s car.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday night killing at least 59 and injuring more than 500 people.

This is a new discovery in the investigation of the horrific shooting and comes after details emerged of how Paddock opened fire from the 32nd story of the Mandalay Bay hotel at 10:08 p.m. local time, into a crowd of 22,000 gathered at a Jason Aldean concert, and then killed himself.

