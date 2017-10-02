Not fitting any patterns. There are reports from the brother that he made a lot of money transfers with casinos in the last couple of weeks, but that might not be unusual if he’s a professional gambler (yes apparently he’s that too). He also had sued casinos before, including for a slip and fall.

Via The Hill:

The brother of alleged Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock said Monday he was a multimillionaire who worked in real estate.

The Associated Press reports that Eric Paddock said his brother also worked as an accountant and that he was unaware of him having any money problems.

At least 58 people were killed and 500 others were injured after gunfire broke out at a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Police say Stephen Paddock fired on the crowd at the concert from the 32nd floor of the hotel. He was found dead in his room when police breached the door.

The FBI said on Monday that its investigation had turned up no “connection with an international terrorist group.”

Keep reading…