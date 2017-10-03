Should have rousted them and ran a warrants check.

Via Daily Caller:

The Pennsylvania chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) crashed a police fundraiser Sunday, accusing those gathered of celebrating the killings of black people.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 hosted a fundraiser, with tickets costing $40, to support an officer that fatally shot a black man, reports NBC Philadelphia.

BLM protesters and people with the Justice for David Jones Coalition stood outside the doors of the event to protest the fundraiser.

“Our dear brother David Jones,” shouted Asa Khalif, the BLM chapter’s leader. “A man that was loved by his family, his friends, and his community. You shot him in the back! And he’s dead! And now you have to deal with the consequences! Now you throw a party! You’re celebrating killing black people!”

