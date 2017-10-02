How do you get someone who has so little heart in the face of such tragedy?

Via Free Beacon:

CBS legal executive Hayley Geftman-Gold was fired over comments she made on social media about not being sympathetic toward victims of the Las Vegas shooting because they were likely Republicans.

On Sunday night, at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on country music festival attendees from his 32nd floor room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, according to local authorities.

Geftman-Gold wrote in a Facebook post comment how she didn’t have any hope that Republicans, “Repugs,” would “ever do the right thing,” and that she isn’t sympathetic to the shooting victims because country music fans are often “Republican gun toters.” The Daily Caller was the first to report on her comments.

