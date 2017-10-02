Oh boy.

Via Daily Caller:

An Ithaca College professor calls the patriotic song “God Bless America” a “warmongering” song inappropriate for sporting events.

In a September 28 op-ed for the Ithacan, professor Stephen Mosher claimed that “expressions of hyper-patriotism” like the national anthem and songs like Irving Berlin’s God Bless America have “changed our ‘philosophy’ about what it means to be an ‘American’.

Mosher, who teaches “sport as political resistance” and “sport and popular culture” for Ithaca College’s Department of Communication Studies, claims that these songs should be banned from sporting events.

“Sporting events don’t need a national anthem,” he claims, adding that following the events of September 11, hyper-patriotism took hold and the song, “God Bless America,” took its place as an unofficial anthem for Americans.