Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence led a nation-wide moment of silence on Monday in honor of those killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence walked out in front of the White House and bowed their heads as a bell tolled three times.

Trump called the massacre an “act of pure evil” during remarks at the White House earlier in the day, and he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with victims’ families and thank first responders for their efforts.

Democrats have called for gun control legislation and decried moments of silence as insufficient responses to the violence. Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.) stated Monday morning he would not participate in a moment of silence on the House floor because it was “an excuse for inaction.”

Keep reading…