They should all be kicked out.

Via Daily Caller:

Administrators at The Evergreen State College have disciplined about 80 students who were involved in a continuous stream of high-profile protests that shut down the taxpayer-funded campus in the spring of 2017.

The intense race-related protests — led largely by radical black students — centered largely on biology professor Bret Weinstein because he criticized an organized “Day of Absence” event which had “invited” every white student, professor and administrator to leave campus for a day.

School officials at the 4,000-student school received approximately 120 incident reports involving 180 students during the days-long series of protests, reports The Olympian, the main newspaper in the town surrounding Evergreen State.

