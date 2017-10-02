Repulsive.

Via Daily Caller:

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said Monday that all pro-gun politicians and lobbyists are just as guilty as the Las Vegas shooter.

The Democratic assembly speaker tweeted that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock didn’t act alone in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, blaming every gun lobbyist and politician that supports the Second Amendment.

Rendon added that the police gave a false statement by saying the shooter appeared to have acted as a lone wolf.

“The police say the shooter appeared to have acted alone. That’s not true,” Rendon said.