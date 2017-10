Eric Paddock, shocked brother of #LasVegas shooter, asks the question that haunts the #US, "where the hell did he get automatic weapons?" pic.twitter.com/ymW5yAE4tm — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) October 2, 2017

Obviously completely stunned by how his brother has just blown up the family.

He also said there’s no truth to the ISIS claim, which figures, there was no indication of that, it’s just ISIS trying to claim it for maximum pain.