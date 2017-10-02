Sick.

Via Daily Caller:

A top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, said she “is not even sympathetic” for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” wrote Geftman-Gold on Facebook, perhaps referring to Sandy Hook. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev. opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 country music concert goers from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas late Sunday night. More than 50 people are dead, and 400 others were left injured after the shooting spree finally ended when the shooter turned the gun on himself.

