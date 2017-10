Another miserable, childless liberal.

Via Washington Examiner:

Television writer and comedian Jen Statsky riled up Twitter when she said Trump supporters should “have their children taken away.”

“[L]ight reminder that being president of the US means nothing anymore, if you support Trump you should have your children taken away, etc etc,” tweeted Statsky on Saturday, who has written for “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Broad City.”