Via Biz Pac Review:

You called down the thunder. Well, now you’ve got it!

The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, may have bitten off more than she can chew in politicizing the Trump administration’s relief efforts following Hurricane Maria now that Geraldo Rivera is on the case.

When not busy cranking out nifty custom T-shirts and hats by candlelight, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz has made a name for herself complaining about the people who have come to her island to help with recovery efforts.

And while Cruz has been throwing President Donald Trump under the bus at every opportunity, other mayors are confused about her reasoning.

Rivera too saw things differently.

“On the ground I see the suffering-but feel deeply that attacking @realDonaldTrump for the ravages of nature &neglect is politicizing tragedy,” he tweeted.

