As if there wasn’t any Hispanics in Florida and Texas.

Via Washington Times:

Sen. Bernard Sanders says race could be a factor in President Trump’s response to criticism about his administration’s recovery and relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The Vermont independent’s comments come after Mr. Trump tweeted over the weekend criticizing the mayor of San Juan for poor leadership as relief efforts were underway.

“Given the president’s history on race, given the fact that he — a few months ago — said there were good people on both sides when neo-Nazis were marching in Charlottesville, yeah, I think we have a right to be suspect that he is treating the people in Puerto Rico in a different way than he has treated the people of Texas or Florida,” Mr. Sanders said Sunday during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said the people of Puerto Rico, who are American citizens, are entitled to the same help as anyone else in the United States.

