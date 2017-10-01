If you’re kneeling overseas, that’s the worst, because then you’re basically lying about America to foreigners.

Via Buzzfeed:

Three players of the Miami Dolphins kneel at the NFL International Series at Wembley Stadium in London.

Some NFL athletes again defied President Trump on Sunday after the president earlier said that football players who protest during the national anthem should be fired.

Last Sunday, some players, coaches, and owners knelt or linked arms. Other teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, declined to come out to the field during the national anthem to avoid being political, according to their coach. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protest in 2016 as a statement against police treatment of minorities.

Keep reading…