SNL has crossed the line of humor since the election. An unfortunate rodeo clown is still out of work.

Via Daily Caller:

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” used a racial pejorative against President Trump during its season premier on Saturday when one of the hosts of its “Weekend Update” segment called the Republican a “cheap cracker.”

Michael Che, who co-hosts “Weekend Update,” blasted Trump over a series of tweets he sent on Saturday criticizing Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Trump was unhappy with Cruz’s criticism over the federal government’s response to Hurricane Maria.

Che read one of Trump’s tweets before calling the president a “bitch” and a “cheap cracker.”

“After the mayor of San Juan criticized the government’s Puerto Rican relief efforts President Trump attacked her on Twitter saying, ‘The mayor of San Juan who was very complimentary only a few days ago has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,’” Che said.

“Oh, really, Donald? You bitch,” Che said in his commentary. “Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking? Do you want to smoke a Virginia Slim until your hand stops moving?”

