Via BBC:

Two people have been killed in a knife attack at Marseille’s Saint Charles train station.

The assailant has been shot dead by security forces in the southern French city. The incident is being treated as an act of terrorism, officials say.

“Two victims have been stabbed to death,” regional police chief Olivier de Mazieres told AFP.

France’s Interior Minister, Gérard Collomb, said he was immediately travelling to the scene.

France’s national police tweeted that the situation at the station had been resolved, and the perpetrator “neutralised and shot down”.

