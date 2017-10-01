Oops. That’s going to leave a mark.

Via Free Beacon:

CNN host John King said Sunday that NFL owners have data supporting President Donald Trump’s claim that television ratings have gone down because of players’ protests during the national anthem.

“NFL owners so far siding with their players for their right to free speech, but they’re also keeping close tabs on the financial impact and the public relations impact of this confrontation,” King said.

He went on to say that the NFL owners have research “clearly showing the president is right” when he claims the national anthem protests are one factor in TV ratings dropping.

“Since the president weighed in, the owners are now dealing with a surge in ticket holder requests for refunds,” King said.

Keep reading…