Scary stuff.

Via Daily Caller:

Antifa in Berkeley has been stalking University of California – Berkeley College Republicans, listing them by name and alerting others to their physical whereabouts in real time.

On Wednesday, the Berkeley Antifa account on Twitter posted the private meeting place of several Berkeley College Republicans, whom they claimed had been “drinking with Kyle Chapman and Joey Gibson.”

Kyle Chapman, also known as “Based Stick Man,” is the Trump supporter who engaged in physical skirmishes against Antifa. He became Internet famous for hitting an Antifa supporter in the head in March. Joey Gibson is the founder of Patriot Prayer, a pro-Trump grassroots organization active in California and the Pacific Northwest.

