She seems to have plenty of time for political attacks. All she does is give interviews bashing the first responders. How about taking that time and helping your constituents? And she is a member of the Popular Democratic Pary, the party most aligned with the mainland Democrats, so yes, she is a Democrat.

Via Daily Caller:

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz insisted Saturday that she had, “no time for small politics or for comments” — less than two minutes before attacking President Trump.

On “CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera,” Cruz told Anderson Cooper, “I smiled. Really,” in response to President Trump’s tweets about her.

“I have no time for small politics or for comments that really don’t add to the situation here,” she added.

