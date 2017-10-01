All that is missing is Brian Williams reporting about floating dead bodies.

Via Daily Wire:

From the moment Hurricane Maria smashed through Puerto Rico, ripping off roofs and crushing the island’s electrical grid, President Trump activated all avenues of response by the U.S. government. The military and throngs of first responders rushed in and tons of water and food were sent to the U.S. territory.

But also since that first moment, Democrats and whiny liberals have been trying to denigrate Trump’s efforts, with one goal in mind — paint Puerto Rico as Trump’s Katrina.

President George W. Bush lost much support from Americans after the devastating Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans. Critics complained that he was slow to respond (he wasn’t — state and city officials said they had the situation well in hand, and by the time it was clear they didn’t, the federal response to catch up looked insufficient).

On Saturday, the Trump Haters finally got on the same page: Forget Russian collusion, forget James Comey killing Hillary Clinton’s campaign, it’s time to hype the devastation in Puerto Rico as worse than Katrina.[…]

The mess started after the grandstanding mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, held a Saturday morning press conference claiming the federal government was doing nothing to help Puerto Ricans. Forget that she was standing in front of pallets loaded with supplies sent from the U.S., she’s a Democrat and she was clearly directed by party leaders to make the situation political.

And forget, too, that SHE was elected to help her people. Instead, in an impassioned speech that hit all the liberal touch points, Cruz said people were “dying” and she was “begging” for help.

Keep reading…