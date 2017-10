Containers filled with supplies stuck in Puerto Rican ports https://t.co/LTT8oAXayN — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) September 30, 2017

The problem is the people on the ground have no infrastructure, no communication and no organization. And who’s fault is it that Dems left the island in deep water before the Hurricane hit.

The federal government has not only had to provide massive response but essentially take over local response and organization as well.