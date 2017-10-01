The students dodged social justice indoctrination. Update to this story.

Via Daily Caller:

Gay and transgender activists in Tallahassee, Florida are really mad because the taxpayer-funded local school district reassigned a fifth-grade teacher after she told the little kids in her classroom to address her with the title “Mx.” and refer to her using the third-person plural pronouns “they,” “them” and “their.”

The teacher, Chloe Bressack, pulled her transgender pronoun stunt at Tallahassee’s Canopy Oaks Elementary School earlier this school year.[…]

The gay and transgender activist group condemned the way in which “Leon County Schools and Superintendent Rocky Hanna have handled the issue of a teacher’s request,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“We hope that the resolution that has been reached is appeasing to all parties, and that the teacher was not in any way pressured to accept a transfer as an alternative to punishment or termination,” the group said in a statement. “It would be a poor example for students, teachers, and staff if Leon County Schools violated their own nondiscrimination policy which enumerates protection from discrimination on the basis of ‘sex (including transgender, gender nonconforming and gender identity).’”

Hanna, the school district superintendent, said no one forced Bressack to do anything. Both Hanna and Bressack “agreed a different environment would be best” for both her career and “for the young students at Canopy Oaks,” the superintendent said in a statement.[…]

The Florida State University branch of the National Organization for Women (NOW) and a handful of mothers in Tallahassee has organized a letter-writing campaign in support of Bressack and Lambert.

“Mx. Bressack, a Tallahassee elementary school teacher who identifies as non-binary, faced backlash this week after sending home a letter explaining to parents that they wish to be referred to as ‘Mx Bressack’ and with gender-neutral pronouns. This backlash is extremely underserved and dehumanizing,” a Facebook post concerning the letter-writing campaign explains.

The president of the Florida State NOW chapter, Cynthia Colas, expressed support for Bressack.

“There is nothing problematic, inappropriate or outrageous about Mx. Bressack’s request for people to identify them as ‘Mx Bressack’ and with gender neutral pronouns,” Colas told FSU News, the school newspaper.

Keep reading…