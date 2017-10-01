No social justice warriors were in attendance.

Via Aiken Standard:

While cannons boomed and rifles cracked, a local Sons of Confederate Veterans group unveiled and dedicated its new Confederate monument Saturday morning.

Approximately 100 people attended the event, which was held at the site of the annual Battle of Aiken re-enactment off of Powell Pond Road.

The participants included Civil War re-enactors dressed in Confederate uniforms and women wearing 1860s-style dresses.

“This is a great day,” said Danny Francis, commander of the Brig. Gen. Barnard E. Bee Camp No. 1575. “It has been a long time in coming. We have been working toward this for 14 years. It’s not something that we started a couple of weeks ago.”

The 7-foot-tall granite memorial honors the Confederate soldiers that fought in the Battle of Aiken in February 1865.

Keep reading…