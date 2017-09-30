Retired @USMC and Ohio restaurant owner Bill Defries on why he is refusing to show @NFL games in his restaurant: pic.twitter.com/6wbkGY7jGC

Via Biz Pac Review:

NFL Deathwatch is on, baby! And the clock is counting down fast.

A growing number of businesses are boycotting the National Football League until players stop disrespecting the national anthem.

Ohio businessman Bill DeFries decided to stop showing NFL games at his restaurant after more than 200 football players refused to stand for the anthem last Sunday.

“While I respect the right of every American to express their views and voices freely, the actions demonstrated by the NFL players during the national anthem was offensive and disrespectful to me as a proud veteran and all my fellow veterans,” DeFries told Fox Business’ David Asman (see video).

