Attempting to split the baby while going full social justice warrior.

The NBA reminded all 30 teams in a memo of a rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem, and suggested coaches or players address fans before the national anthem or broadcast a video as ways of highlighting their commitment to diversity and equality.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum sent the memo, obtained by the Washington Post, to team presidents and general managers on Friday. Preseason games are set to begin Saturday.

In his memo, Tatum recommended teams use the first games of the season “to demonstrate your commitment to the NBA’s core values of equality, diversity, inclusion and serve as a unifying force in the community.”

He said a coach or player could speak to fans before the national anthem begins, or show a video of players or community leaders speaking about “the issues they care about.”

