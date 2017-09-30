The mayor needs to consider looking in a mirror.

Via WISTV:

President Donald Trump has responded to San Juan, Puerto Rico’s, mayor regarding Hurricane Maria relief efforts, and said Democrats are directing her statements.

Carmen Yulin Cruz has done multiple live interviews with TV news outlets regarding the damage the island has sustained, and has been vocal about not receiving the aid needed.

“We are dying” Cruz told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night.

In a statement delivered from a relief center, Cruz said, “I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out the logistics for a small island.”

Cruz called on Trump to make sure the effort is being led by someone “up to the task of saving lives.”[…]

But according to the president, Cruz need look no further than herself for the problems.

