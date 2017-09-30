He is doomed.

Via Mirror:

A pageant mum has defending the decision to let her 11-year-old son wear high heels and twerk on stage – claiming she’s not sexualising her children.

Tiffany Coker, 28, of West Drayton, Middlesex, allows her daughter, Crystal, four, to wear make-up and skimpy outfits and son Harvey, 11, to dress as ‘Dave’, the twerking businessman in high heels and shorts, from the MoneySuperMarket advert.

But she claims they are more at risk from paedophiles on the beach then anything at a pageant.

“Harvey’s costume was just a bit of fun,” said Tiffany. “Pageants are just about dressing up and building children’s confidence.”[…]

Crystal was awarded Queen placement and ‘photogenic,’ while Harvey was awarded Ultimate King, meaning they were both rated very highly.

Tiffany, who is no longer with either of her children’s dads, continued: “It was a proud moment for us all and really gave them the pageant bug. They’ve taken part in five now and plan to enter more.

“They don’t just do it to win, though, they enjoy taking part. Even if they don’t win, they get sashes and crowns and have made friends.”

