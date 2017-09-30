Charlottesville will fold and settle out of court.

Via WVIR:

A nationwide network of black attorneys is launching an official investigation into how Charlottesville officials handled the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

Black Lawyers for Justice is planning to file a civil and human rights lawsuit against the city. The group made the announcement during a press conference at Emancipation Park Thursday, September 28.

The group explains that it is serious about this investigation and is not backing down.

The president of Black Lawyers for Justice, Malik Zulu Shabazz, who had previously served as the national chairman of the New Black Panther Party, led Thursday’s conference.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Shabazz as, “a racist black nationalist with a long, well-documented history of violently anti-Semitic remarks and accusations about the inherent evil of white people. He is also particularly skilled at orchestrating provocative protests. Ousted from the Nation of Islam after he became an embarrassment even to that hard-line group…”

During the conference Shabazz said, “[I am] completely offended, appalled, mortified, and angry about what happened to our people.”

He accused the Charlottesville Police Department and city officials of not properly protecting African Americans in the community during the controversial rally: “Why were so many injured on that day? Why was that lady killed? … How were the permit holders allowed to so closely interact with the counterdemonstrators with no police in between?” Shabazz asked.

