If you’re kneeling, you’re kneeling in support of this and someone who donates in honor of a cop killer.

When Colin Kaepernick‘s national anthem protests began during the 2016 pre-season, he affirmed to reporters at the time that he refused to stand because he did not want to honor the flag of the United States of America.

It was August 26, 2016 and Kaepernick’s San Francisco 49ers were playing the Green Bay Packers in a preseason contest. Kaepernick, recently relegated to bench-warmer status for the team he had once led to the Super Bowl, chose to stay seated on that bench while the rest of his team and everyone else at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA rose to their feet in a sign of unity for our country. (Yes, there was a time when simply standing was the “sign of unity” we showed during the national anthem, no linking of arms needed.)

Kaepernick had already sat during the anthem on at least one other preseason game, but not enough people had given him enough attention over it so this time, he gave and exclusive interview to Steve Wyche at NFL.com:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

